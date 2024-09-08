Brokerages Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $211.29

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.29.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,405,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6,763.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 287,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 283,052 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the second quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $157.62 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.