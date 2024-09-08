Brokerages Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price at $13.60

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
