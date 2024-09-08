Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $188.47

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.19.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Wix.com Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $156.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 136.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Wix.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

