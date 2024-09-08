Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $334.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,263 shares of company stock worth $10,892,906. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after buying an additional 1,119,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $247.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.91. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $227.05 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

