Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Gap Up to $38.33

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.33, but opened at $39.27. Camden National shares last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 1,490 shares changing hands.

Get Camden National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Camden National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden National

Camden National Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $551.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth $4,943,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Camden National by 65.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.