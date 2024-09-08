Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 90,836 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,328 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,836 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of eBay worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in eBay by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 416,746 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 238,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

eBay Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

