Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Moody’s by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $475.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $490.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

