Candriam S.C.A. Buys 7,491 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6 %

Marriott International stock opened at $227.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.07 and its 200 day moving average is $238.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.44.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

