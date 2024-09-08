Candriam S.C.A. Has $16.29 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,920 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.69. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

