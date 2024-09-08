Candriam S.C.A. Has $16.79 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,958 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $87.50 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.29.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

