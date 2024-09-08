Candriam S.C.A. Has $30.92 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1,043.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,900 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $30,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

