Capital One Financial Comments on Zscaler, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Zscaler in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.39.

Zscaler Stock Down 3.4 %

ZS stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $1,328,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

