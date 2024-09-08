Capreit to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CAR)

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$278.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Capreit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

