Celestica (TSE:CLS) Trading Down 3.7%

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$59.64 and last traded at C$59.73. 72,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 618,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.62. The company has a market cap of C$6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.09 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 4.9888971 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total value of C$1,048,187.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

