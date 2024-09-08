Chicago Capital LLC Buys 1,741 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of ALB opened at $76.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $189.19.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

