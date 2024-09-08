Chicago Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,548 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

