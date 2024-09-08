Chicago Capital LLC Grows Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

