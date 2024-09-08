Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,445,000 after buying an additional 81,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $200.74 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

