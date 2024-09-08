Chicago Capital LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.