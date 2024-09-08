Chicago Capital LLC Has $614,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,134,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $88.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

