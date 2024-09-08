Chicago Capital LLC Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $80.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

