Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2 %

SCHW stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

