Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

