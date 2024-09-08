Chicago Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Xponential Fitness worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPOF. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 13.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:XPOF opened at $12.71 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPOF. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Xponential Fitness

About Xponential Fitness

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.