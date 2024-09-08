Chicago Capital LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 33.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 116,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NEE opened at $79.98 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

