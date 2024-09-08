Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $346.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.01. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

