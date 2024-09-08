Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after buying an additional 4,141,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 564,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 22,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

