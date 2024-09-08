Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,267,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.27.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $424.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.30.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.