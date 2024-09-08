Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $201.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $210.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

