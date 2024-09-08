Chicago Capital LLC Sells 320 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $448.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.