Childress Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average is $153.81.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

