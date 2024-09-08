Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHP.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Down 0.5 %

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.47. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.66.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.