Choice Properties REIT to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Choice Properties REIT Price Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT Announces Dividend

Choice Properties REIT ( TSE:CHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$335.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.45 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Featured Stories

