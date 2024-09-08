Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CB opened at $287.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $202.55 and a one year high of $293.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,504,054. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

