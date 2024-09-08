Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,058,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

CINF opened at $135.39 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $139.34. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

