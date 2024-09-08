Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.97. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 584,630 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $3,798,082.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,911,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,704,619 shares of company stock worth $24,204,443. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cipher Mining by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Cipher Mining by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

