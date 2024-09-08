Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 43 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in AON were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AON by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after purchasing an additional 548,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

NYSE AON opened at $348.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $350.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

