Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 4,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $81.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

