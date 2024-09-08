Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock worth $22,298,963 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,131.50 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,113.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,020.18. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.