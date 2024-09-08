Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

