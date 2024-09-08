Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $306,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

A number of analysts have commented on GEV shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.28.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $198.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $204.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

