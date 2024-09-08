Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Makes New $210,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Novartis alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $2,720,000. Mosley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

Novartis stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.