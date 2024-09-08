Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $121.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $133.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

