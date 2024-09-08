Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 860 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,118,190,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,563,020,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 198,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,710,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $504,523,000 after purchasing an additional 137,514 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,238 shares of company stock worth $154,690,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $335.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

