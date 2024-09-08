Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 100 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in M&T Bank by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,526 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTB opened at $166.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $176.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.
M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.
