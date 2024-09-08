Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 223 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,261 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $563.41 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $553.72 and its 200-day moving average is $519.22. The stock has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.