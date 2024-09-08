Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Takes $203,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 323,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Old Republic International by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ORI opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

