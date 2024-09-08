Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRSGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 177.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 268,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 159.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 242,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.66. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. Analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

