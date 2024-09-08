Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.92.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.66. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.22.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. Analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.
