Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 2.5% After Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was down 2.5% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $155.13 and last traded at $155.68. Approximately 2,184,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,660,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.70.

Specifically, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,487.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total transaction of $1,408,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,298,795.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $283,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,101 shares in the company, valued at $37,240,262.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.06.

The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,908,000. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $462,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,306 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $5,476,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

