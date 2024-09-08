Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 215,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 99,803 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,429,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $55,958,000 after acquiring an additional 142,823 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 428,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,515 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

